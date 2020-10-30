Starbucks saw faster-than-expected recovery in the US and China in its fiscal fourth quarter, giving it confidence as it heads into the new year.
Global same-store sales fell 9% from the prior year, a better showing than the 12% to 17% drop Starbucks anticipated in July. US same-store sales were down 9% in the July-September period, while China’s fell 3%. Starbucks has 20,000 stores in the US and China, or 61% of its total.
Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said shifts in service — like the introduction of curbside pickup to 800 US stores and growth in delivery and mobile orders in China — kept customers coming despite the disruption in their routines.
In the US, transactions fell 25%, but when customers came, they spent 21% more per order. They bought more food, paid more for plant-based options and treated themselves to larger drinks. The early launch of pumpkin spice-themed drinks in August also fueled sales.
The company said it expects global same-store sales growth between 18% to 23% in its 2021 fiscal year.
