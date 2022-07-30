By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer
TOKYO — Sony’s profit edged up 3% in the last quarter, weathering production setbacks from COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and a trend away from video gaming as pandemic restrictions eased elsewhere.
Tokyo-based Sony Corp.’s April-June profit totaled 218 billion yen ($1.6 billion), up from 212 billion yen, a year earlier, the Japanese electronics and entertainment company said, Friday.
Quarterly sales rose 2% to 2.31 trillion yen ($17.4 billion), on the back of strong demand in Sony’s music operations, including for Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” and Doja Cat’s “Planet Her.”
Among the better performers in movies was “Morbius,” a film based on the Marvel Comics hero. But Sony is hoping “Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt and set for release in August, will do well at the box office.
Sony, which makes the PlayStation video game consoles, Bravia TVs and Columbia Pictures films, said sales from its music streaming service rose during the quarter. Despite some concern about a global economic slowdown, the streaming business was expected to remain stable, said Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki.
