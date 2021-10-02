Sonim Launches Ultra-Rugged XP3plus Flip Phone

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced, Friday, the availability of the XP3plus flip phone for Verizon Business customers, including small/medium business, enterprises and public safety agencies. The new Sonim XP3plus builds on the legacy of its ultra-rugged, and very popular, predecessor, the XP3, to deliver enhanced capabilities for those who work in demanding environments and need simple, fast and reliable voice communications.
With a simple and reliable design, the XP3plus has a larger display, additional programmable buttons to improve productivity, and a new intuitive user interface with dynamic soft keys. A larger battery, strongest in its’ class, offers performance that will last extra shifts. Large, tactile and glove-friendly Push-to-Talk (PTT) and Emergency/SOS buttons offer mistake-free communication when it matters most. The OneTouch PTT button provides instant communications with no need to wake up the device or launch the app like consumer smartphones. For construction, field service, first responders, transportation and logistics workers who are constantly on the go, the XP3plus is compatible with a wide range of industrial-grade accessories including headsets, remote speaker microphones, vehicle mounts and more.
“The new XP3plus ensures clear communication regardless of your work environment whether you are in construction, public safety, security, manufacturing and more,” said John Graff, Sonim chief marketing officer.
