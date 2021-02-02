PORTLAND, Maine— The thrill of hurtling along a remote trail, coupled with Americans’ ongoing desire to get outside during the pandemic, is creating the biggest boom in more than two decades for the snowmobiling industry.
From Maine to Montana, it’s becoming difficult to find a new snowmobile for sale. And the rental fleets are booked up.
“We’ve had some good years and some bad years, but we’ve never had anything quite like this one,” said Dave Jones at Jackman Powersports, who expects to sell about 450 snowmobiles this year.
Nearly a third of sales were to new riders, Jones said, and he would sell more snowmobiles if he could get more from manufacturers.
The US represents the world’s biggest market for snowmobiles and Canada isn’t far behind, with an economic impact of more than $35 billion, according to the Michigan-based International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association.
And this year, the market is red hot just like the market for boats, bicycles and ATVs — anything that keeps people occupied, outdoors and safe during a pandemic that has pushed families indoors.
Snowmobile sales are expected to increase 15% to 20% this winter, the most since the winter of 1995-96, said Ed Klim from the manufacturers group.
Fed up and stir crazy, first-time buyers Tom Bobb and his wife plunked down more than $30,000 to get away this winter — on a pair of high-powered snowmobiles.
“The sled is a bit of an escape from the craziness of the world,” the Maine resident, referring to the pandemic that has claimed more than 400,000 lives across the United States.
Rob Hackett, another Maine resident, decided it was time to get on a snowmobile for the first time in a few decades. The 52-year-old and his wife view the sleds as a way to enjoy a safe activity with family and friends without worrying about COVID-19.
But they had to act quickly. “When we finally decided to buy sleds again, if you took any time to think it over, they were gone. It’s absolutely the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Hackett said.
Snowmobile dealers tell a story that’s similar to retailers selling boats, bicycles and patio furniture.
With vacations canceled and people getting antsy, Americans began plunking down money to get outside, either through boating, bicycling, hiking or creating outdoor spaces.
But it doesn’t come cheap. The most inexpensive snowmobiles cost a few thousands dollars, but the price goes up from there. So does the speed, with the largest units easily gliding past 100 mph on wide open paths.
Unlike an expensive, one-time vacation, snowmobiling represents a family activity that can give back year after year — as long as there’s snow.
Those hoping to get outdoors have fewer options in the colder months. Skiing remains a favorite pastime in northern states, but downhill skiers face some pandemic-related restrictions at ski resorts. And many skiers don’t like the idea of waiting in lines with others during a pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.