Robotic arms put in the electric vehicle powertrain into the Ariya model in the assembly line at Nissan's Tochigi plant in Kaminokawa town, Tochigi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Nissan’s “intelligent factory” hardly has any human workers. The robots do the work, including welding and mounting. They do the paint jobs and inspect their own paint jobs. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)