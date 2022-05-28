Lobster Prices

FILE-A cooked lobster is served on a picnic table at McLoon's Lobster Shack in Spruce Head, Maine, in this July 19, 2018 file photo. Lobster prices are dipping somewhat in front of Memorial Day, which marks the unofficial start of the industry's busy season. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

PORTLAND, Maine — Lobster prices are dipping somewhat just before Memorial Day weekend — the unofficial start of the industry’s critical summer season. The price of lobster and seafood at large has shot up in recent years, and the price to lobster fishermen at the docks increased by about 60%, last year. But lobster prices appear to be leveling off, and some retailers are selling the prized crustaceans for a couple dollars less than last year. Members of the industry said the price to fishermen is also falling at a time when they are struggling with high bait and fuel prices and costly gear conversations intended to try to protect rare whales. “And that’s why it’s hard — if bait was up and fuel was up and the price of lobsters was up, you’d be where you always are,” said Kristan Porter, president of the Maine Lobstermen’s Association. “But with those down, that makes it hard to justify going in.” The wholesale price of a live, 1.25-pound hard-shell lobster fell from $12.35 per pound, on April 1, to $9.35 per pound, on May 1, business publishing company Urner Barry reported, this week. Lobster prices typically fall, from April to May, but this year’s price drop was the largest, since 2018. Wholesale lobster prices have been atypically high for nearly a year, but this month’s price drop brings prices closer to historical norms. Some retailers such as Harbor Fish, a seafood market in Portland, are selling live one-pound lobsters for $12 per pound, which is $2 less, than 2021, at this time. Lobster prices are trending downward slightly at a time when many grocery staples are becoming more expensive as the US copes with inflation. The price drop could reflect decreased demand amid concern about the economy at large, said John Sackton, an industry analyst and founder of SeafoodNews.com

