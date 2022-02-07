BALTIMORE (AP) — There’s a Baltimore destination that goes one better than the phrase “shop local” — Herman’s Discount in Waverly. At this quirky emporium, what many shoppers carry home has a Baltimore edge to it.
This Greenmount Avenue shop is the go-to place for highly specific school shirts and caps. The crucial uniform components for many Baltimore City Schools students are embroidered upstairs, above a main floor that spreads out like an eclectic shopping bazaar.
“Outerwear is a huge part of kids’ fashions,” said the owner, Ricky Ralph Herman. “It’s our job to make it cool, so they’ll want to wear them.”
Making a school uniform appealing might seem like an uphill assignment. Herman’s job is to take knit polo or button down Oxford shirts and blouses, generally made overseas, and imprint or embroider a local school brand on them.
To that end, Herman has a bank of automated machines whirring in a compact space one flight up from his sales floor. Bolts of colored thread coupled with flying needles stitch out “Poly Engineers, “City College Knights” and “Mervo Mustangs” along with the names of elementary schools like Govans and Montebello. There’s a shirt that’s been silk screened for the Belair Edison neighborhood.
The schools’ logos and names also find their way on hoodies, caps and sweatshirts.
It was 1998 when the extended Herman family decided to take a chance on Greenmount Avenue.
Herman, 45, was born in Trinidad and Tobago. His father owned a grocery and liquor store there and the family came to Baltimore in 1993.
Herman’s dream was to become a physician. He earned a degree at Towson University and worked at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center in its blood lab to gain experience.
