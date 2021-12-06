HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Tribe of Florida shut down its online sports betting app, Saturday, after being dealt its latest legal defeat in a case that has halted a massive expansion of gambling throughout Florida.
The tribe said it will temporarily stop taking bets on its Hard Rock Sportsbook app in response to a federal appeals court decision rejecting its request to allow wagering to continue as it pursues an appeal.
The Friday ruling from the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit follows a lower court’s decision to block an agreement between Florida and the Seminoles to allow online sports betting because it violates a federal rule requiring a person to be physically on tribal land when wagering. The lawsuit, which was filed by non-Indian casino owners in Florida, challenged the approval of the deal by the US Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations.
The suspension of the betting app comes just over a month after it started accepting wagers, with it now displaying a message to customers that it will temporarily suspend operations in Florida. A spokesperson for the tribe said account balances will be refunded as requested and that it looks forward to defending the validity of their agreement with the state in court.
