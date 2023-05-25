BOSTON (AP) — The second-largest health insurer in Massachusetts was the victim of a ransomware attack in which sensitive personal information as well as health information of current and past members may have been compromised, company officials said.
Point32Health said in a statement on its website Tuesday that a “cybersecurity ransomware incident” affecting its Harvard Pilgrim Health Care program was detected April 17.
An ongoing investigation indicated that from March 28 until April 17, members’ addresses, phone numbers, birthdates, Social Security numbers, medical history, treatment, dates of service, provider names and other information may have
been compromised.
The not-for-profit company said it was not aware of any misuse of the information. It did not say how many people might be affected.
“We are working with third-party cybersecurity experts to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident and remediate the situation,” the statement said, adding that Harvard Pilgrim is taking steps to bolster its cybersecurity.
Company spokesperson Kathleen Makela said Wednesday via email that the company would be notifying people whose information may have been involved.
The company also contacted the FBI. An FBI spokesperson said the agency had no comment.
