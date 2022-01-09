SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale residents’ frustrations with noisy parties and other rowdy gatherings at short-term rentals in their neighborhoods have prompted the affluent Phoenix suburb to impose new accountability requirements on the property owners.
The City Council recently approved changes to local laws that include stiffening penalties for violations of Scottsdale’s noise ordinance and requiring owners to designate emergency contacts to respond to a property in person if there’s a disturbance or emergency.
The changes approved last month unanimously by the City Council took effect, Friday.
Scottsdale formerly prohibited home rentals under 30 days, but a 2016 state law severely limits the ability of local governments to regulate short-term rentals.
Scottsdale estimates there are now more than 4,000 rental properties in its neighborhoods, KPNX-TV reported.
“To respect your neighbors, that’s really our big thing,” said police Sgt. Kevin Quon. “We just really want everybody to be cordial and be peaceful because it is residential neighborhoods that they are going into”
With big events like the Phoenix Open happening soon, Quon said police will be ready to address disturbances that could arise.
Under the requirement for an emergency contact, the designated person must appear in person at the property within an hour if a disturbance or emergency occurs. Violations would be a civil offense punishable by a fine.
