FRESNO, Calif. — White House officials say US hospitals have all the medical supplies needed to battle the deadly virus, but frontline workers, hospital officials and even the Food and Drug Administration say that’s not the case.
Shortfalls of medical N95 respirators — commonly referred to as N95 masks — and other gear started in March, when the pandemic hit New York. Pressure on the medical supply chain continues today, and in “many ways things have only gotten worse,” the American Medical Association president, Dr. Susan Bailey, said in a recent statement.
“N95s are still in a shortage,” said Mike Schiller, the American Hospital Association’s senior director for supply chains. “It’s certainly not anywhere near pre-COVID levels.”
Behind the bottleneck is a scarcity of the crucial component inside the masks: meltblown textile.
The Associated Press has found the White House failed early in the pandemic to heed stark warnings of looming shortages and took months to sign contracts with companies that make the meltblown material. Even today, manufacturers say the Trump administration hasn’t made the necessary long-term investments they need to meet the soaring demand.
Meanwhile, the administration allowed meltblown exports to slip out of the country as health care workers switched to reusing masks — a practice considered dangerous before the pandemic began.
Manufacturers say they risk significant losses if they invest millions in machinery, raw materials, new employees and factory space to churn out a product projected to have a short-lived demand, without assurances that the government will continue to buy their meltblown textile after the need for N95s recedes post-pandemic.
“I’m not going to sit here and tell you that we’re going to guarantee purchases in 2021 or whatever date you pick,” said Rear Adm. John Polowczyk, who heads the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Supply Chain Stabilization Task Force. He denies there are shortages.
N95 manufacturers say they’re designed for single-use, to be thrown out after each patient. But due to shortages, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instructed health care providers to reuse them. Because of this shift in usage, it’s hard to accurately estimate the severity of the shortages of medical-grade masks and gowns.
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro disputes reports of shortages. In an August interview, he said his office responds daily to news stories of ill-equipped medical providers, sending supplies as needed.
“We have what we need to get to people what they need,” he said.
But today, hospital administrators say they can’t get as many masks as they want, and the FDA included N95s on its most recent medical supply shortage list
