COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is lifting state pandemic restrictions on mass gatherings and alcohol sales, his office announced Friday.
Starting Monday, restaurants and bars will be able to sell alcohol after 11 p.m. again, and event organizers will no longer have to secure permits for groups of more than 250 people. McMaster is removing the safety measures as Coronavirus cases in the state have dropped in recent weeks, he said.
“With the spread of the virus consistently decreasing across the country and more of the most vulnerable South Carolinians being vaccinated every day, I believe these targeted and limited safety measures are no longer necessary,” McMaster said in a statement.
