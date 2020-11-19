Lowe’s sales surged in the third quarter more people took on projects at home during the epidemic.
Shares, however, slumped 6% Wednesday on an outlook that some saw as pessimistic.
Revenue increased to $22.3 billion from $17.4 billion a year ago. That beat the $21.08 billion that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.
