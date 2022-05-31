FILE - Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov arrives for a meeting of G20 finance and health ministers at the Salone delle Fontane (Hall of Fountains) in Rome, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Russia says it will use an arrangement similar to that used for payments for its gas supplies to pay its dollar-denominated foreign debts. On Monday, May 30, 2022 the Vedomosti business daily quoted Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying that Russia will offer the holders of its Eurobond obligations to accept a payment scheme bypassing Western financial infrastructure. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)