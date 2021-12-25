ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Russia has doubled the purchases of natural gas from Turkmenistan this year amid rising global demand, the Russian ambassador in Ashgabat said, Friday.
Ambassador Alexander Blokhin said Russia this year stands to import about 353 billion cubic feet of gas from Turkmenistan, nearly twice the amount imported in 2020.
This year’s volumes were on par with the period before 2016, when Russia halted gas imports from the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation amid pricing disputes and a slump in global prices.
Moscow resumed the purchases of Turkmen gas in 2019 when it signed a five-year contract envisaging annual deliveries of 194 billion cubic feet.
Turkmenistan is overwhelmingly dependent on exports of its vast natural gas reserves, and Russia’s 2016 move to halt supplies dealt a heavy blow to the Turkmen economy.
China has replaced Russia as the top export destination for the Turkmen gas. Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said the country annually supplies 1.4 trillion cubic feet of gas to China.
