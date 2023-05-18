FILE - A sailor fixes the flag of Ukraine on a boat in Izmail, 700 km (432 miles) southwest of Kiev, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023. The United Nations is racing to extend a deal that has allowed for shipments of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea to parts of the world struggling with hunger, helping ease a global food crisis exacerbated by the war that Russia launched more than a year ago.(AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko, File)