This photo provided by Robinhood shows the new animation on the Robinhood mobile app. Starting this week, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Robinhood will begin retiring the confetti, which was meant to celebrate customers hitting milestones like making their first deposit or enabling new features, such as upgrading to its paid Gold-level membership. The last pops will go off next week, to be replaced with a suite of animations that are decidedly measured in pace, with nary a flake within them.(Robinhood via AP)