By KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — All-night alcohol sales are coming back and a ban on parades is being lifted in New Orleans as Coronavirus vaccine rates improve and hospitalizations from COVID-19 stay low, the city announced Wednesday.
Current rules require that alcoholic beverage sales end at 1 a.m. That changes under rules that take effect Friday, the city said in a news release.
The latest changes mean more money-making opportunities for the tourist-dependent city that saw hotels, restaurants and bars hit hard during the pandemic.
The city announced that it will begin taking permit applications for large parades and smaller “second line” processions under the new rules. Parades are a vital part of many New Orleans celebrations, most notably during Mardi Gras season.
Second lines, smaller processions so named because watchers often join the procession to form a second line behind the band, take place year-round — a familiar scene after weddings, funerals or other events.
The change won’t be immediate.
