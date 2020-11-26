FILE - In this April 28, 2020, photo, Cheng Xu, center, shows her footwear for her online clients through the live-streaming at the Neiliansheng Footwear in Beijing. Livestream selling, already popular in China, is taking off in the U.S., ushering in a new way for Americans to shop online. Instead of searching for what they want, they pick up their phones, sit back, and click to buy if they like what they see. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)