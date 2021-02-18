NEW YORK (AP) — Those $600 stimulus checks got Americans shopping again.
After three months of declines, retail sales soared a seasonally adjusted 5.3% in January from the month before, the US Commerce Department said Wednesday. It was the biggest increase since June and much larger than the 1% rise Wall Street analysts had expected.
The $600 stimulus checks, sent out at the very end of last year, pushed people to buy new furniture, clothing and appliances.
Darryl Crum bought a new washing machine with his stimulus money, since his old one wasn’t spinning clothes well enough anymore. He chose a model that was made in America and bought it from a family-owned store instead of the major chain he usually gets appliances from.
“As I see it, the goal was to stimulate the economy,” said Crum, who is retired and lives in DeKalb, Illinois. How long spending will continue without more stimulus checks remains to be seen.
Retail sales slumped in the last three months of 2020 as stimulus money dried up, job growth was nonexistent and a surge in virus cases kept people away from stores during the critical holiday shopping season. In fact, the Commerce Department said Wednesday that December’s drop was actually larger than it first reported, revised to be down 1% instead of a decrease of 0.7%.
