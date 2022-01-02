PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version, a move that would end a voter referendum that has stopped the tax cut law from taking effect.
The acknowledgment to The Associated Press from Rep. Ben Toma and Sen. J.D. Mesnard, key architects of the flat tax proposal and bills that sidestep a tax on the wealthy that voters approved, in 2020, comes a week after a judge rejected a challenge to the referendum.
And it’s not just the referendum itself, which has put the Republican-controlled Legislature’s $1.9 billion income tax cut on hold, that is the problem. Toma noted that getting his flat tax proposal enacted involved a series of agreements to get other Republicans on board.
That includes an increase in the share of income taxes sent to cities from the current 15% to 18%, a deal that was designed to shield those governments from the state revenue cuts. Cities would get a big windfall if the tax cuts go away.
“This really was, in every sense, a budget conversation,” Toma said this week. “It was, as a matter of fact, the budget conversation. That was the one thing that needed to be solved in order to get a budget this past year.”
On the table is a potential full repeal and replacement of the tax cuts, which will be phased in when revenue targets are met, starting at $1.3 billion this year, Toma and Mesnard said.
When fully phased in, the plan would lower tax rates for most taxpayers to 2.5%, down from a range of 2.59% to 4.5% and cut state revenue by $1.9 billion. Wealthy taxpayers would also be spared from the tax hike approved by voters in 2020 to boost school funding.
The tax cuts mainly benefit the wealthy. The average Arizonan earning between $75,000 and $100,000 will save $231 a year in state income taxes, while the average taxpayer earning between $500,000 and $1 million a year will save more than $12,000, according to the Legislature’s budget analysts. And the bills creating big carve-outs to Proposition 208 save the wealthy hundreds of millions.
Groups that put Proposition 208 on the 2020 ballot to boost school funding were incensed with the tax cuts and the workarounds to the initiative’s 3.5% tax surcharge on high-earners.
The state Supreme Court in August found a key part of Proposition 208 unconstitutional and said its must be voided entirely if a trial court finds the new revenue puts schools over a voter-approved spending limit. That’s likely, since schools are already bumping up against that limit.
After the $12.8 state budget package was passed in June, opponents of the tax cuts worked to collect enough signatures to block the tax cuts and the two bills gutting Proposition 208 revenue. They only managed to block the big income tax cuts.
Tax cut opponents contend underfunded Arizona schools and social programs need the cash more than the wealthy. They had to file more than 118,000 valid signatures to block the tax cut law and place it on the November 2022 ballot.
