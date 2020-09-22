FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, the logo for JPMorgan Chase & Co. appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Shares of some major banks are tumbling before the market open Monday, Sept . 21, 2020, following a report alleging those including JPMorgan, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank and Bank of New York Mellon continued to profit from illicit dealings with disreputable people and criminal networks despite being previously fined for similar actions. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)