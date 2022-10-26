An electric vehicle charges at a public fast-charging station in London on Oct. 20, 2022. London and some other European cities are far ahead of the U.S. when it comes to making fast-charging accessible for renters who can't plug in their EVs at home in a private garage. In the United States, public charging for renters and others without private garages is a barrier to EV adoption. (AP Photo/Courtney Bonnell)