BILLINGS, Mont. — The Biden administration announced, Friday, that industry regulators for the first time have begun analyzing greenhouse gas emissions from federal oil and gas leases on a national scale, as they prepare to hold sales in numerous Western states next year amid a fierce debate over federal fossil fuel reserves.
The announcement from the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management came as officials released a report saying oil, gas and coal extraction from federal lands produced more than 1 billion tons of greenhouse gases last year. That’s about one-fifth of all US energy-related emissions.
President Joe Biden campaigned on promises to end new drilling on public lands to help combat climate change. But his attempt to suspend new leases while oil and gas sales underwent a sweeping review was blocked by a federal judge in Louisiana.
Including greenhouse gas emissions in lease sale reviews lets the administration highlight what scientists say are the increasing “social costs” of climate change — from rising sea levels and wildfires, to public health problems.
Democrats and many environmentalists want to factor those costs upfront into lease sales. They argue that failing to do so amounts to an industry subsidy. Republicans counter that emissions have been declining in the US and placing more obstacles to development will hurt both the industry and US economy.
Environmental assessments that include a greenhouse gas analysis will be released in coming days for lease sales planned early next year in Colorado, Montana, North and South Dakota, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and other states, administration officials said.
Newly sworn in land bureau director Tracy Stone-Manning said the agency wants to develop public lands responsibly and make sure climate impacts are considered.
“We will continue to exercise the authority and discretion provided under law to conduct leasing in a manner that fulfills the Interior Department’s legal responsibilities,” Stone-Manning said in a statement.
The change comes amid rising energy prices that have exposed the administration to sharp attacks from Republicans.
The ranking GOP member of the US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Wyoming’s John Barrasso, said in response to Stone-Manning’s announcement that the added scrutiny of leases would “hamstring American energy.”
“Tracy Stone-Manning and the Bureau of Land Management want to build new regulatory road blocks for oil and gas leasing on America’s federal lands,” Barrasso said. “This draft plan will result in less American energy production, fewer jobs for energy workers, and more frivolous lawsuits from environmental activists.”
