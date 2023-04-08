FILE - Smoke rises from a pile of rail cars as first responders and railroad crews work at the scene of a Union Pacific train derailment, Monday, May 17, 2021, on the southwest edge of Sibley, Iowa. Federal regulators said Friday, April 7, 2023, that railroads need to re-examine how they assemble their trains after a concerning string of derailments in recent years where the way empty and loaded cars were mixed together with locomotives contributed to the crashes. (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP, File)