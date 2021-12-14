PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Fishing industry managers are recommending the already-diminished US cod fishery face another reduction in catch limits.
Cod fishing was once a huge industry in New England, but it collapsed due to overfishing and environmental challenges.
The regulatory New England Fishery Management Council said, on Dec. 10, it has called for a reduction of the commercial Georges Bank cod catch from about 2.4 million pounds to about 540,000 pounds next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.