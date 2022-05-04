WASHINGTON — Employers posted a record 11.5 million job openings, in March, meaning the United States now has an unprecedented two job openings for every person who is unemployed.
The latest data released, Tuesday, by the Bureau of Labor Statistics further reveals an extraordinarily tight labor market that has emboldened millions of Americans to seek better paying jobs, while also contributing to the biggest inflation surge in four decades.
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs, in March — a sign that they are confident they can find better pay or improved working conditions elsewhere.
Layoffs, which has been running around 1.8 million a month before the pandemic hit the economy, in early 2020, ticked up to 1.4 million in March from 1.35 million, in February.
The US job market is on a hot streak. Employers have added an average of more than 540,000 jobs a month for the past year. The Labor Department is expected to report, Friday, that the economy generated another 400,000 new jobs, in April, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet. That would mark an unprecedented 12th straight month that hiring has come in at 400,000 or more.
The US economy and job market roared back with unexpected strength from 2020’s brief but devastating Coronavirus recession, fueled by massive government spending and super-low interested rates engineered by the Federal Reserve.
