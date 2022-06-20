REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, Sunday, that she expects the US economy to slow in the months ahead, but that a recession is not inevitable.
Yellen offered a dose of optimism even as economists grow increasingly worried about a recession fueled by skyrocketing inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
She also expressed an openness, during an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” to a federal gas tax holiday to help give motorists some relief at the pump. Several lawmakers have floated the idea as the average price of gasoline hovers around $5 per gallon; the tax is 18.4 cents per gallon.
“That’s an idea that’s certainly worth considering,” Yellen said when asked if the administration is weighing it. She added that President Joe Biden wants “to do anything he possibly can to help consumers.” And Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said “it’s one of the tools,” but told CNN’s “State of the Union” that “part of the challenge with the gas tax, of course, is that it funds the roads.”
Yellen said overall consumer spending in the United States remains strong, while noting that spending patterns are changing, given the impact of rising food and energy prices. Yellen said household savings during the Coronavirus pandemic will help sustain spending.
The national saving rate has fallen to about 6%, below pre-pandemic levels, after reaching 16.6% in 2020, the highest on record dating to 1948, and 12.7% in 2021.
“I expect the economy to slow,” Yellen said. “It’s been growing at a very rapid rate and the economy has recovered and we have achieved full employment. We expect a transition to steady and stable growth, but I don’t think a recession is at all inevitable.”
Yellen echoed Biden’s optimism in the face of economic headwinds. Biden in an interview with The Associated Press, last week, insisted that a recession is “not inevitable” and made the case that U.S. is “in a stronger position than any nation in the world to overcome this inflation.”
Disagreeing with the assessment from Biden and Yellen, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that in his estimation, “the dominant probability would be that by the end of next year we would be seeing a recession in the American economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.