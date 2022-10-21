FILE - A CSX freight train travels through Alexandria, Va., Sept. 15, 2022. The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected, increasing the prospects for a strike. The railroads took the unusual step of issuing a statement late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 rejecting the union’s latest request to add paid sick time on top of the 24% raises they received in the first deal. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)