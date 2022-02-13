KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Omicron variant and winter storms continue to hurt supply chains and labor shortages across the nation, and grocery stores in East Tennessee are feeling the effects.
The empty aisles and produce displays mean East Tennesseans have less access to nutritious food. But Jen Russomanno, an assistant professor of public health at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, is trying to mitigate the problem.
Russomanno and her partner Kim Bryant, the owners of Two Chicks and a Farm, have produced organic food at fair prices since 2012.
Now, with the help of Market Wagon, an online farmers market, Russomanno and Bryant can distribute their products to more people across the region.
“I think the pandemic has shed a light on issues with food systems in general,” Russomanno said. “We saw early on the shortages with paper goods, toilet paper, you know, that kind of stuff. But in my opinion, now is when we’re really seeing the effects of the shortages of the pandemic when it comes to food.”
According to data from Feeding America, 12.7% of people in East Tennessee were food insecure in 2019.
Russomanno, whose research focuses on food access and affordability and chairs the Knoxville-Knox County Food Policy Council, has felt the need for accessible, local food since she and Bryant bought their property in Jefferson County 10 years ago.
“At the time, there was really no affordable organic food to be found in Jefferson County,” Russomanno said.
“I honestly think that was before Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s even got built in Knox County. So we decided to grow our own.”
