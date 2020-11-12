PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Portland Mayor Kate Snyder said the city will not enforce a new minimum wage ordinance until 2022, delaying an emergency-pay rule from going into effect in December, as its backers had expected.
The ordinance was approved by 62% of voters and will gradually lift the city’s minimum wage from $12 to $15. It includes a provision that requires time-and-a-half pay during declared emergencies. The emergency-pay rule was widely expected to begin in December, 30 days after the passage of the referendum, because of the ongoing statewide emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the
Portland Press Herald.
But city officials met with an attorney and decided to enforce the ordinance “under the plain language, which indicates it will take place in January 2022,” Snyder said Tuesday, the Press Herald reported.
Wages could rise for as many as 23,500 Portland workers because of the ordinance, according to the Maine Center for Economic Policy, a left-leaning research and advocacy group.
People First Portland, the organization that backed the measure, dismissed the mayor’s announcement. A volunteer with People First Portland, Leo Hilton, said that they will continue to tell workers that they should begin receiving hazard pay.
