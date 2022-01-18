BOSTON — The largest container ship ever to call on the Port of Boston arrived, Sunday, following an $850 million project to make way for larger vessels.
Port officials hailed the arrival of the Ever Fortune as the beginning a “new chapter” for Boston as it works to keep up with a growing number of US ports accommodating bigger container ships.
The supersized Ever Fortune is the length of three football fields and measures about 160 feet across. It can carry 12,000 metal containers measuring 20 feet long apiece.
Built in 2020, the vessel will connect Boston to several ports in East Asia via the Panama Canal, according to the Massachusetts Port Authority, which owns and operates public terminals in the Port of Boston.
Mike Meyran, the port authority director, said the expanded infrastructure “opens new opportunities for our customers to ship more products than was previously possible.”
