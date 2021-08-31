This is the sign on a PNC Bank branch in downtown Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 31, 2020. PNC Bank is the latest large U.S. financial services company to increase wages in a bid to keep and attract employees. It is raising its minimum wage to $18 an hour while also giving higher-paid workers a bump in pay. The bank said Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 that the wage increase will apply to both PNC employees as well as those working for BBVA USA, which PNC acquired last year. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)