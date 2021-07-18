NEW YORK — If all goes well for NBC Universal over the next several weeks, Americans will be buzzing about the Olympic performances of Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas, Kevin Durant or some unexpected star.
The year-delayed Tokyo Olympics officially opens with NBC’s telecast of the opening ceremony on July 23 — live in the morning and with an edited version in prime time.
The Olympics arrive dripping in bad vibes, amid a COVID-19 state of emergency in Japan. The majority of Japanese citizens are unvaccinated against the virus and most wish the Olympics weren’t taking place this summer. Most events will occur in near-empty venues. Star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was kicked off the US team after a positive marijuana test, and the US men’s basketball team suffered embarrassing exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia.
Yet once the competition begins, NBC is banking on a COVID-weary United States to embrace the Games.
“I really believe that people are craving a shared experience after all we’ve been through,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer of NBC’s Olympics coverage.
If you miss anything, it won’t be NBC’s fault. More than 7,000 hours of Olympics coverage will be offered, on NBC, cable outlets like USA and NBCSN, on NBCOlympics.com and the Peacock streaming service, on Twitch, Twitter and Snap.
The length of COVID’s shadow is difficult to predict.
While the International Olympic Committee gave the go-ahead for the Games, it’s hard to fathom that NBC Universal, which is paying $7.75 billion to broadcast the Olympics between 2022 and 2032, didn’t make its voice heard. Mike Wise didn’t exempt NBC when he called it “one of the most brazen, hubris-over-humanity cash grabs in modern history” in a Washington Post column this week.
Asked about the issue, Solomon said, “if there’s an Olympic Games that’s happening, as the American broadcaster, we’re going to be here to chronicle the stories of the games.”
NBC News anchor Lester Holt will report during the opening ceremonies about the COVID-19 concerns and restrictions placed
on participants.
“You would hope that (NBC) would be willing to, as much as it is feasible, step out of the Olympics bubble and talk to everyday people in Japan to hear their thoughts,” said Jules Boykoff, a Pacific University professor and author of “Power Games: A Political History of the Olympics,” who has been critical of the decision to proceed with the games.
How much Holt will be needed after opening night is anybody’s guess. Only a determined optimist would believe that no athlete will catch the virus or be exposed. The question is whether it will happen often enough to wreak havoc on the schedule.
NBC tends to handle news at the Olympics in perfunctory fashion and keep the focus on sports. There’s also a history of pre-games concerns melting away once competition begins. Remember the Zika virus? Worries about terrorism in London?
A recent survey suggested there’s not a great deal of public interest leading into the games. COVID restrictions will also mean fewer reporters will be there to cover the events, eliminating some avenues of attention, said John Affleck, professor of sports journalism and society at Penn State University.
NBC considers anticipation levels relatively meaningless before Olympians get into the starting blocks. Andy Billings, director of the sports communications program at the University of Alabama, said he sees positive signs for NBC in the attention paid to televised Olympic team trials.
The lack of a live audience is one issue NBC is working hard to counteract.
The company said it would not pipe in fake crowd noise. That’s a technicality, since the Olympic Broadcasting Service, which provides the video and audio feeds of events that NBC will use, is working to “create ... an atmosphere for the athletes so they’re not competing without any crowd murmur or presence,” Solomon said.
