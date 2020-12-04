BRIDGEPORT, Ala. (AP) — Crews used explosives to topple a 1,000-foot-tall smoke stack at an old power plant in Alabama on Thursday in a major step toward preparing the site for redevelopment.
Workers hired by the Tennessee Valley Authority set off the charges at the site of the Widows Creek Fossil Plant along the Tennessee River.
Located about 65 miles northeast of Huntsville, the plant closed five years ago, and workers previously imploded two smaller stacks.
