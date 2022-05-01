PHOENIX (AP) — Plans for transforming the site of one of metro Phoenix’s first major malls are taking shape.
A development group’s plans for the Metrocenter Mall’s site include multifamily housing surrounding a pedestrian-oriented town center with shops, restaurants and a park, as well as offices, KJZZ reported.
Constructed, in 1973, the mall along Interstate 17 in north Phoenix over the years was a popular community hub that included department stores and other retail outlets, a movie theater, a skating rink and an arcade.
Long a perennial teen hangout, Metrocenter was featured, in the 1989 movie “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” starring Keanu Reeves.
But foot traffic declined and the mall closed, in mid-2020, during the pandemic.
Project timelines for transformation of the site include completion of real estate transactions this summer, demolition over the fall and winter and the start of construction, in early 2023.
All four phases of construction of the project, dubbed the Village, would be completed in 2029, with 3,200 housing units and close to 400,000 square feet of retail stores, restaurants, service companies and offices. There also will be multiple parking garages.
Dozens of residents who live near the mall attended a community meeting, Monday night, to learn more about the project.
“I want to see this community to be improved and for all families to feel welcomed and to feel safe,” said resident Estanislao Hurtado III, a father of five.
Developer spokesman Chris Anderson said the 600 apartments in the first construction phase would be considered what he described as “attainable.”
“We realize the demographic that’s here, and we’re not trying to displace people out of this demographic, out of this neighborhood. We want people that are coming in, that are going to add to it, not completely transform it, you know, into a way that you can’t afford to live here anymore,” he said.
