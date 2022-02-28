KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Joel Blevins is ready to launch the Model City into a retro arcade and pizza galaxy far, far away.
Blevins’ new business, Galaxy Pizza, isn’t lightyears away, though. His space-themed pizza and arcade joint sits off Memorial Boulevard in the Indian Springs area, where he aims to combine his love of quality pizza with retro arcade games fit for the whole family.
“We want to break the mold of the pizza place and do something different,” Blevins said sitting in a retro booth while various arcade sounds beeped and pinged behind him. “It seemed like we were always driving from Johnson City or Bristol for my boys to do anything. I said, ‘You know, we could open up our own place.’ ”
Blevins opened Galaxy Pizza, just over two months ago, and has since seen guests hungry for retro arcade games like “Pac-Man,” “Centipede,” “The Simpsons” and other joystick-laden machines that line the left wall of the business.
The sound effects of each game still fill the air as they might have at a ’70s arcade and pizza parlor. The only difference is Galaxy Pizza’s games are free of charge and free from the sound of quarters rolling into the next machine.
“They’re all free. A lot of people don’t know that. They come in here with rolls of quarters for the arcade. Then they ask, ‘Can I pay for pizza in these?’ ” Blevins said with a laugh. “I tell them that’s fine. I won’t have to go to the bank for a while.”
When the business owner decided to open Galaxy Pizza, he had one goal. He wanted to focus on a family-centered place for kids, like his sons, ages 13 and seven, to enjoy.
“We are trying to cater to kids,” Blevins said. “That’s why we don’t serve alcohol. Everybody else does that. We’re trying to stay family-oriented. So I’m trying to bring something to Kingsport for the kids. That was the whole basis. Pizza was a secondary thing.”
It might seem hard to imagine that Blevins considers the pizza component an afterthought, given his background in what he calls “dough slinging.”
Blevins’ space-themed arcade and eatery features New York-style pizza with a focus on made-from-scratch ingredients. He said he combined a great deal of research with his experience delivering pizzas and managing a Pizza King store as a young man in Wise.
“It did way more business than the chains,” Blevins recalled. “I learned how to stretch dough, open up a dough ball as they say, all that stuff. But I had to figure out and study how to do New York style pizza. I wanted to do something a little different.”
