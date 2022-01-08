FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2015, file photo, a riverboat glides through Lake Mead on the Colorado River at Hoover Dam near Boulder City, Nevada. In a stop-gap measure to keep Lake Mead from falling to 1,020 feet (311 meters above sea level), Arizona, Nevada and California and the U.S.Bureau of Reclamation will reduce water use by at least 500,000 acre feet in 2022 and again in 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)