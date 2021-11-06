FILE - Peloton CEO John Foley, left, is seen behind one of his company's fitness machine along with others gathered for the groundbreaking for the company's first U.S. factory, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Luckey, Ohio. Investors bailed on Peloton, Friday, Nov. 5, after the company said it expected to lose more money than previously forecast in 2022 as the pandemic winds down and fewer people feel compelled to buy high-end exercise equipment for their homes. (AP Photo/John Seewer, File, File)