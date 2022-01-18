FILE - A lobster rears its claws after being caught off Spruce Head, Maine, Aug. 31, 2021. China is showing no signs of slowing its demand for American lobster this year despite disruption to the supply chain and international trade caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lobsters are especially sought after in winter because they are a popular delicacy on Chinese New Year, which is Feb. 1 this year. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)