PALMDALE — Dutch Bros Coffee, the country’s largest privately held drive-thru coffee company, with more than 400 locations and 12,000 employees in nine states, is opening in Palmdale.
A grand opening ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, at the new location at 2560 E. Palmdale Blvd.
The company is headquartered in Grants Pass, Ore., where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.
To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com
