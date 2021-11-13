WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Pacific Rim leaders agreed to do all they can to improve access to Coronavirus vaccines and reduce carbon emissions, but failed to reach agreement on whether the US should host talks in two years’ time.
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping were among those taking part in the online meeting of 21 leaders at the end of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Saturday, which was being hosted virtually by New Zealand.
The focus was on areas in which the unlikely mix of leaders could find common ground. But the failure of the group to endorse a US bid to host APEC in 2023 pointed to some of the divisions that lie just beneath the surface.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she expected APEC would reach agreement around the US bid by the end of the year, and said that the atmosphere in the room was pragmatic, despite the geopolitical tensions.
“It was constructive, it was positive and convivial, and there was a real common sense of purpose among members,” Ardern said.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed gratitude Friday to the “vast majority” of APEC members who support the US as host of the 2023 gathering, but declined to name the lone country that had yet to agree to the US bid. She was optimistic that the matter can be resolved.
“Our hope is certainly that we move past this impasse, that it is resolved and that we can continue the positive momentum on economic cooperation through APEC,” Psaki said.
In a White House statement issued after the meeting, Biden focused on deepening economic partnerships in the region with the goal of fair and open trade, and noted that America has shipped 64 million vaccine doses to APEC economies.
A joint statement by the leaders said widespread access to vaccines is a priority.
“Because nobody is safe until everyone is safe, we are determined to ensure extensive immunization of our people against COVID-19 as a global public good,” the statement read.
The APEC leaders said they supported efforts to share vaccines equitably and to expand vaccine manufacture and supply, including through the voluntary transfer of vaccine production technology.
The statement also said APEC supports improving trade in COVID-19 vaccines and related medical products, including through streamlined customs procedures.
The deep rifts between some members of the group were highlighted this week by a warning from Xi against allowing tensions to cause a relapse into a “Cold War” mentality.
And a Southeast Asian delegate, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of not being authorized to publicly discuss the issue, said Russia had refused to support US hosting the gathering unless some of its diplomats are removed from a US blacklist or allowed to enter the US to participate.
