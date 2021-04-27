WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods rebounded 0.5% in March as factories recovered from February weather disruptions. However, the recovery was not as strong as most had expected due to ongoing supply chain disruptions that continue to ensnare US manufacturers.
It was the tenth time in the past 11 months that factory orders have increased with February being the exception, when orders declined 0.9% due to severe winter storms.
