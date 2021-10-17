SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The opening of affordable apartments in a six-story building made out of recycled shipping containers will be delayed because of a shortage of materials.
Eco Box Fabricators owner Rod Newman said a delay in getting roofing materials and an elevator have pushed back the opening to the end of the year.
The project called Box 500 had been scheduled to open, over the summer, in Salt Lake City with affordable rents.
The Coronavirus pandemic has caused global supply change problems, and the shipping container apartments are not the only housing development facing delays in Salt Lake City.
“In the (housing) market, we’re seeing shortages across the board,” Orion Goff, deputy director of the Department of Community and Neighborhoods, told The Salt Lake Tribune.
