FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 21, 2021. The leaders OPEC and its oil-producing allies are deciding Wednesday, March 2, 2022 how much oil to release while Russia's invasion of Ukraine rattles markets, reshapes alliances, kills civilians and sends the price of crude skyrocketing. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)