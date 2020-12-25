KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — An online sales company has stopped selling merchandise supporting an Illinois teen who killed two people and wounded a third during a protest in Wisconsin this summer.
The Kenosha News reported Thursday that Kyle Rittenhouse’s family began selling “Free Kyle” merchandise through Printify last week. Printify creates custom products for designers and sells them online.
The company tweeted that it has terminated the Rittenhouse family’s account because it violates a policy banning content that promotes or condones violence.
