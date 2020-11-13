A Target employee prepares to hand a customer a curbside pickup purchase in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Retailers and carriers are preparing for a holiday shipping surge that could mean delays in holiday gifts. Stores are pushing their customers to buy early to smooth out the peaks in the weeks leading up to Christmas. And they're further expanding services like curbside pickup to minimize online shipping. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)