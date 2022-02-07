Philip Anderson is no fan of online content moderation. His conservative posts have gotten him kicked off Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Two years ago, Anderson organized a “free speech” protest against the big tech companies. A counterprotester knocked his teeth out.
But even Anderson was repulsed by some of the stuff he saw on Gab, a social media platform that’s become popular with supporters of former President Donald Trump. It included Nazi imagery, racist slurs and other extreme content that goes way beyond anything allowed on major social media platforms.
“If you want Gab to succeed then something has to be done,” Anderson, who is Black, wrote in a recent Gab post. “They are destroying Gab and scaring away all the influential people who would make the platform grow.”
The responses were predictable — more Nazi imagery and crude racial slurs. “Go back to Africa,” wrote one woman with a swastika in her profile.
A year after Trump was banned by Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, a rowdy assortment of newer platforms have lured conservatives with promises of a safe haven free from perceived censorship. While these budding platforms are mounting some ideological competition against their dominant counterparts, they have also become havens for misinformation and hate. Some experts are concerned that they’ll fuel extremism and calls for violence even if they never replicate the success of the mainstream sites.
App analytics firm SensorTower estimates that Parler’s app has seen about 11.3 million downloads globally on the Google and Apple app stores, while Gettr has reached roughly 6.5 million. That growth has been uneven. Parler launched in August 2018, but it didn’t start picking up until 2020. It saw the most monthly installs in November 2020 when it hit 5.6 million.
While new platforms may be good for consumer choice, they pose problems if they spread harmful misinformation or hate speech, said Alexandra Cirone, a Cornell University professor who studies the effect of misinformation on government.
“If far-right platforms are becoming a venue to coordinate illegal activity — for example, the Capitol insurrection — this is a significant problem,” she said.
