BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — A New Orleans-based health care system will stop delivering babies after this month at a hospital it operates on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Ochsner Health System started managing Hancock Medical Center, in 2013. Then, in April 2018, the hospital in Bay St. Louis was renamed Ochsner Medical Center-Hancock.
Hancock County acting administrator Jimmie Ladner told the Sun Herald, this week, that Ochsner had notified the county of its decision to close the labor and delivery department. The health system cited a relatively low number of births and the departure of the obstetrician who had delivered babies at the hospital.
“The county is certainly disappointed any time any service is removed from the hospital,” Ladner said.
Ladner said providing labor and delivery services is not required by Ochsner’s lease agreement with Hancock County, so county officials had no power to block or approve the hospital system’s decision.
Tim Riddell, Ochsner’s regional medical director for the Mississippi Gulf Coast, said in an email to the newspaper that the health system “must continually evolve our service offerings to better meet those needs today and in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.