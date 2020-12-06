HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Hartford Courant, the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States, plans to close the newsroom and offices it has been operating out of since the mid-1940s by the end of the year.
Though the newspaper will continue to be published, its parent company said it will consider whether it’s necessary to open a new office.
“This is a decision about real estate needs amid a difficult and challenging time on both the public health and economic fronts,” Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Andrew Julien told staffers in an email Friday.
“It won’t change the essence of what we do: Delivering the high-impact journalism readers have come to expect from the Courant and crafting creative solutions that meet the needs of our advertising partners,” Julien wrote.
The building in Connecticut’s capital has been largely empty since many staff members began working remotely in March during the Coronavirus pandemic.
